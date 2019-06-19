A powerful 6.8-earthquake has struck north of New Zealand

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck a South Pacific island chain north of New Zealand, in the second powerful quake there in days.
Today’s quake struck 100 miles south-east of Raoul Island, the only inhabited island in the Kermadec chain.
The U.S. Geological Survey said it had a shallow depth of just over six miles and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Reassuring the public, New Zealand’s civil defence ministry said there was no danger of a tsunami hitting the country.
