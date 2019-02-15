Acid attack in Paris Metro leaves one person critically injured

The perpetrator is on the run

One person sustained critical injuries on Friday morning during an acid attack on the first line of the Paris subway, France Info reported, citing a police source.

The acid attack occurred between the Bastille and Gare de Lyon metro stations in Paris at about 8 a.m. on 15 February after a disagreement erupted between two individuals, France Info reported referring to a police source.

One person was critically injured in the attack, suffering burns to his hands and face, and is said to be in a life-threatening condition, Le Parisien clarified.

