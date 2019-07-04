Acropolis archaeological site closed due to heat wave

The archaeological site of Acropolis will remain closed between 3 pm and 5 pm on Thursday and Friday as the Athens Ephorate of Antiquities announced, due to the forecast of a heatwave.

As the statement said the site would remain closed in the event temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

Many tourists have formed long queues outside the Acropolis Museum after they were unable to enter the Acropolis site.

Several groups of tourists that had arrived at Dionysiou Areopagitou left when they were informed that the archaeological site would be closed for these hours because of the heat wave.