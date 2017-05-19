Adding insects to your food?!! (warning: video could be disturbing)

If you are sensitive and get nausea to strange dishes then a word of caution: Do not watch the following video. It involves a woman who uses insects as additional ingredients to her dishes. Twenty-eight-year-old Kremena Despinova from Sofia, Bulgaria, has been experimenting with cooking with creepy crawlies for a year and a half. The entrepreneur’s bug infused recipes include, cricket flour pancakes topped with syrup and buffalo worms, cricket and guacamole filled tacos, silk worm and avocado salad and chocolate mousse with chocolate covered grasshoppers.

source: BarcroftTV