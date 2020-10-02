Aegean Airlines offers limited discounted fares of up to 40% on destinations abroad

The offers stand for reservations that will be made until October 6

Aegean Airlines is offering discounted fares of up to 40% to passengers, for all destinations abroad and for reservations that will be made until October 6.

In particular, the discounts apply to all direct flights and intermediate flights to and from all destinations abroad, for flights between 1 November and 3 March and apply to direct fare and fuel surcharge fare charges.

More specifically, a 20% discount applies to flights between 1-30 November, 30% to flights between 1 -31 December and a 40% discount applies to flights between 1 February-27 March.

also read

Armenia Vs. Azerbaijan: Military Strength Compared (infographic)

Borat 2 trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen returns with hilarious movie (video)

It is noted that the fare and surcharge fuel charges that appear in the reservation system during the offer are already reduced by 20%, 30%, and 40%. At the same time, families are offered an additional 50% discount for children from 2 to 12 years old and a 100% discount for infants up to 2 years old, with the exception of unaccompanied children.

Finally, the offer concerns Economy fares, while the changes of the tickets are allowed according to the regulations of the respective ticket, with a possible fare difference.

source tornosnews.gr