In a nail-biting finale, AEK Athens clinched a berth in the final 16 of the basketball Champions League after scoring two three-point shots in a row in the dying seconds of their match against German Medi Bayreuth to prevail (83-81). Following the combination of results in the other matches in Group C, AEK, who had Manny Harris as top scorer (23 points) went through to the knock out stages.
AEK advance to final 16 in basketball Champions League in thriller!
Greek team defeat German Medi Bayreuth (83-81)