AEK advance to final 16 in basketball Champions League in thriller!

In a nail-biting finale, AEK Athens clinched a berth in the final 16 of the basketball Champions League after scoring two three-point shots in a row in the dying seconds of their match against German Medi Bayreuth to prevail (83-81). Following the combination of results in the other matches in Group C, AEK, who had Manny Harris as top scorer (23 points) went through to the knock out stages.