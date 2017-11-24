AEK Athens almost epic comeback against Rijeka 2-2! (video of goals)

AEK need one point in final match to go to next round of Europa League

AEK Athens was one goal short of producing an epic comeback in the Europa League Group D match against Rijeka, as the Greek side managed to turn a 2-goal deficit into a draw (2-2) and salvage a point against the Croatian side in Athens, Thursday night. AEK was unlucky as Araujo hit the post in the 89th minute. After the draw, AEK go to 7 points, 4 behind table leaders Milan, who beat Austria Vienna in Italy. The Greek team needs a draw in their final match in Vienna against Austria to advance to the final 32 of the Europa League. Rijeka took the lead with a brace scored by Gordon (8’, 26’), while Araujo halved the deficit in the dying seconds of the first half. Christodoulopoulos (55’) brought the match on level terms.

