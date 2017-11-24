AEK Athens almost epic comeback against Rijeka 2-2! (video of goals)

AEK Athens was one goal short of producing an epic comeback in the Europa League Group D match against Rijeka, as the Greek side managed to turn a 2-goal deficit into a draw (2-2) and salvage a point against the Croatian side in Athens, Thursday night. AEK was unlucky as Araujo hit the post in the 89th minute. After the draw, AEK go to 7 points, 4 behind table leaders Milan, who beat Austria Vienna in Italy. The Greek team needs a draw in their final match in Vienna against Austria to advance to the final 32 of the Europa League. Rijeka took the lead with a brace scored by Gordon (8’, 26’), while Araujo halved the deficit in the dying seconds of the first half. Christodoulopoulos (55’) brought the match on level terms.