Air Mediterranean adds 7 new destinations

Greek private airline company Air Mediterranean has added 7 new direct flights from Greece to London, Stockholm, Jeddah, Casablanca, Khartoum, Baghdad and Erbil. The Greek company, which entered the civil aviation market in January 2017, announced the new flights would be operating from November 1, with the fares starting from 85 euros including all airport levies and taxes. The flights are scheduled to run all year around, connecting travelers between Europe, the Middle East and Africa via Athens with return tickets ranging from 440 euros including airport taxes.