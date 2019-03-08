Airbnb: 56% of property owners are women

Airbnb, one of the largest online hospitality services platform, said over 50% of property owners were women.

According to the data, females accounted for 56% of all owners with $32 billion in revenue since Airbnb’s launch in 2008.

Women from Iceland are among the most profitable owners based on income generated from short-term rentals, with their annual revenues amounting to $10,200.

Women from the Cook Islands follow close behind in second spot ($ 10,000), while female owners in the US make the most revenue with $4 billion in 2018, followed by France ($1 billion).

Women also lead in creating memorable travel experiences for visitors from all over the world.

In New Zealand, women account for 64% of the owners followed by women in the Philippines (60%).

Females have a strong presence in the Airbnb Experience section as well, accounting for 60% of the owners in Bangkok and Milan. An increasing number of women are renting homes on Airbnb and emerging markets such as Paraguay and Pakistan, where their number doubled in the period 2017-2018.