Albanian worker literally beats Greek hotel owner to death, before setting his body on fire

A 20-year-old Albanian employee reportedly beat a hotel owner to death on the island of Santorini. As the police file revealed the suspect literally punched the owner of a hotel in Oia to death before he doused the corpse with vodka and set it on fire to cover his crime.

CCTV footage from surrounding businesses led police to the suspect who was put in handcuffs. According to reports, the perpetrator confessed to his act, saying that the motive was financial as his boss, 69, owed him 200 euros from last year.

According to the Homicide Department, the victim is 69-year-old hotelier Nikos Halaris.

The young Albanian was recorded leaving the hotel where the victim was located, a few minutes before the Fire Department was notified of a fire that broke out in a small area next to the reception centre of the hotel on Friday afternoon.

After hours of interrogation, the 20-year-old confessed that he went to the hotel to demand the money owed to him for work he had done, which led to a physical fight.

also read

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19