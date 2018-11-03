Alec Baldwin allegedly arrested for punching someone over a parking spot

So it turns out Alec Baldwin has a hot temper. Who would’ve thought?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the man who plays President Trump as a loudmouth idiot on “Saturday Night Live” has been “arrested in New York for punching a man over a parking spot” and will be charged with assault.

The incident occurred in front of 28 East 10th St.

New York Police Department Det. Sophia Mason said of the encounter, “It looks like it was a dispute over the parking spot, and the person in custody punched him.”

Mason confirmed to THR that the suspect in custody was Alec Baldwin and was being held at the 6th precinct station. Representatives of Alec Baldwin have given no comment at this time.

That the 60-year-old Alec Baldwin was arrested for punching a man over something as ridiculous as a parking spot should come as a shock to no one, given the man’s history.

In 1995, Baldwin was arrested for allegedly assaulting a photographer for taking photographs of his then-wife Kim Basinger and their three-day-old daughter.

In 2011, Baldwin became unruly on an American Airlines flight when an attendant asked that he power off his phone for takeoff. He became so belligerent that he had to be removed from the plane, delaying several passengers’ flights.

In 2013, Baldwin lost his show on MSNBC when he called a photographer a “c***s***ing f**.” The homophobic slur did not derail his career.

The actor’s politics are every bit as heated as his temper, which are often to the left. Recently, he spoke of the need to “overthrow the government” at a Democratic fundraiser.

“In an orderly and formal way, and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump,” Baldwin said.

