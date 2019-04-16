Alexander the Great statue installed in Athens (photos)

Athenians passing by the intersection of Vassilissis Olgas and Amalias streets will be pleasantly surprised at the sight of the statue of Alexander the Great which was installed on Wednesday.

The statue, sculpted by Yiannis Pappas, was acquired by the Ministry of Culture in 1993 and donated to the Municipality of Athens. However, it had never been placed in a public space in the Greek capital.

The statue, which shows the Macedonian King on horseback, was installed opposite the statue of Lord Byron, on the special base that had already been placed at the site.

Deputy mayor of Athens, Giorgos Apostolopoulos attended the installation ceremony.