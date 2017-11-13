All the UFO sightings in America in one map (Interactive Map)

A map of the US reveals all of the reported sightings of UFOs from 1995-2014. It shows a sharp spike in recent years of reported contact with alien life.

It was first created by a team including Adam Crahen, for Kaggle UFO Sightings.

Crahan is one half of the ‘Data Duo’.

The hot spots for alien visitors appear quite interesting.

The numbers as crunched by Kaggle, also show that the majority of sightings take place on a Saturday, and the most common time of day is 9-11pm.

It also shows that July-January is UFO spotting season in the United States.

The data also reveals that more and more have been reported since 2009 – perhaps suggesting a new interstellar bypass has been built that brings alien aircraft closer to Earth.

On the other hand, this could mean nothing more than the rise of the Internet has made reporting sighting easier than it was in the 1990s.

More data on UFO sightings, including a worldwide series consisting of over 80,000 sightings, have been crunched and created by Kaggle on their website.

The stereotypical UFO sighting takes place in Kansas, in the middle of a field, with a single farm hand, staring at the night sky who gets abducted and usually probed by the aliens they meet.

Sceptics of such accounts scoff at their unoriginality, and this map appears to suggest there are clusters in the US where more reports of alien contact do occur – seemingly on the eastern seaboard.

The main problem with most sighting accounts is that the details are hazy.

Source: indy100.com