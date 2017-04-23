Amazing blind pianist breaks out in tears on stage! (video)

Nobuyuki Tsujii was born blind (due to Microphthalmia) but with an amazing talent for music. He began his formal study of piano at the age of four. In 1995, at the age of seven, Tsujii won the first prize at the All Japan Music of Blind Students by the Tokyo Helen Keller Association. In 1998, at age ten, he debuted with the Century Orchestra, Osaka. He gave his first piano recital in the small hall of Tokyo’s Suntory Hall at age 12. The 28-year-old pianist became known for his collaborations with the BBC’s philharmonic orchestra and his passionate playing style. Watch as break into tears while playing for the victims of the tsunami in Japan during an emotional concert at Carnegie Hall in 2011.