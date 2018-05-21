Amazon’s Alexa smart device affects baby name in negative way! (infographic)

As smart speakers are becoming more and more common in the United States and around the world, it’s important to take a moment to think of the many people who now share their name with a ubiquitous digital entity designed to serve its human overlords. And no, I’m not talking about you, Bixby.

As a matter of fact, there are already signs that Amazon’s decision to give its digital assistant a rather popular name, has ruined that name for years to come. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the number of babies named Alexa in the United States has dropped from 6,050 in 2015 (which is when the Amazon Echo became widely available) to 3,883 in 2017. It’s the smallest number of Alexas born since 2000 and unless future parents discover their masochistic side, we can expect even fewer babies named Alexa for the next few years.

source: statista