American students studying in Greece records steady rise, survey shows

More than 5,800 American students came to Greece to study in the 2018-2019 academic year, the Institute of International Education (IIE) said, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the previous year, Athens News Agency reports.

In its Open Doors 2020 survey, IIE said that 5,834 US students arrived in Greece, compared to 5,223 the previous academic year. Conversely, a total of 2,489 Greek students were studying in American academic institutions during the 2019-2020 academic year, an increase from 2018-2019 (2,523).

Of the 2,489, nearly half (1,132) attended graduate programs, 793 undergraduate programs, and the rest attended other, non-degree programs. Greece is becoming a study destination of choice for more and more American students, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt noted, adding that he expects the rising trend to continue, as the Greek Education ministry “builds on its excellent initiatives to attract more international students.” The US embassy will continue to support these efforts that “(deepen) the bonds between our peoples and strengthening our shared values,” he added.

source AMNA