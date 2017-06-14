American tourists: Greek islands among dream destinations

The Greek islands and the Mediterranean cruise are among the 10 absolute dream holidays for American travelers in 2017, according to research conducted by one of the largest travel agencies in North America, representing 30% of the travel agencies in the region, Travel Leaders Group.

According to the Consumer Travel Survey for 2017, conducted in a sample of 2,854 US consumers in April 2017, the Greek islands are ranked 9th in the Americas’ most sought-after dream destinations list. Cruises in the Mediterranean are a spot higher. Australia is the ultimate dream destination, followed by Italy, Bora Bora, Ireland and New Zealand.

68% responded they were concerned about travel abroad, with 7.2% worrying extremely, 21.9% worrying partially, and 38.95 slightly worried.