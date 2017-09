Members of anarchist group “Rouvikonas” attacked the offices of Turkish Airlines in Alimos, southern Attica on Tuesday morning. The group, which reportedly consisted of 15 people, broke windows and caused some other damage to the offices, but no injuries were reported during the raid, which happened at 6.30 am. The anarchist group announced it would attack the company offices with a video post and text on Indymedia site. According to reports, there were no one was detained or arrested.