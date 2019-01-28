Ancient quarries found in Karystos during installation of Evia wind parks

Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports announced that three ancient quarries mining Karystos shale marble were discovered while wind parks were being installed by the ENEL and Silsio companies, in the greater area of the Karystos Municipality and the sites of Anatoli in the Kafireas region and at Trikorfo, Marmari, under the supervision of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Euboea island near Attica Prefecture and the Greek capital of Athens.

Ancient quarry of Anatoli in Kafireas

During works on the new main road to the Anatoli wind park managed by the ENEL Company, northwest of the village of Amygdalia, an ancient shale marble quarry was unearthed, with two principal mining fronts faced by small areas covered with soil. The biggest mining front is close to the second one that is smaller in size and located at a higher spot to the north east of the first one, carved in tiers into the natural rock. In the greater area, south east of the smaller mining front there are huge carved rectangular blocks in situ, scattered around the natural rock.

While the greater quarry area was being archaeologically cleaned, two half finished columns were located in a clean layer of fine mining gravel.

Ancient quarry of Trikorfo 1

The ancient quarry is positiones exactly above the main road of the works by the Silsio Company. High on the rock two small mining fronts were situated along with some long box-shaped carvings on their floor, while only a few metres to the east a low pile of mining gravel was discovered, the sole evidence of mining activity.

Read more HERE