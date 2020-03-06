“…and grabbed his testicles”: AEK-Aris referees’ report!

The football club AEK FC appears to be in a lot of trouble based on what was written in the game observer’s report after the game with Aris FC for the Greek Cup semi-finals.

According to the referees, all Portuguese, some people of the home team attacked them, and they specifically mention one “white-haired old man” who declared that he is AEK’s president and grabbed the first assistant from the genitals.

On the other hand, the incident involving Aris’ trainer is downplayed, saying that both the referees and the VAR people did not see anything worth mentioning. In detail, the match sheet states: