ANEL meets to decide fate of MP Papachristopoulos

The parliamentary group of the Independent Greeks (ANEL). the former coalition partner of ruling SYRIZA will convene today at 10 am, under Panos Kammenos to reportedly discuss the issue of ousting MP Thanasis Papachristopoulos.

According to sources, the MP, who has backed the government will be called upon to clarify whether he will honour his promise and resign, returning his seat to the party.

It should be reminded that Mr Papachristopoulos had given a new one-day extension to his resignation until next Friday in order to vote for the ratification of the protocol on the accession of FYROM to NATO.

Associates of Panos Kammenos told protothema.gr that Mr Kammenos did not rule out the possibility of ousting Mr. Papachristopoulos from the party if the majority of the group decided so during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the special parliamentary services are expected to deliver a verdict regarding the fate of ANEL’s party group, in the event the party is left with 5 MPs.

If Mr Papachristopoulos resigns, his seat will go to Mr. Terence Quick who is likely to keep it and become independent. In this event, ANEL will be left with five members.