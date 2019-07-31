The Minister for Greek Tourism, Harry Theoharis announced the appointment of Angela Gerekou as the head of the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) on Thursday.
Angela Gerekou had served as Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports in the Government of Antonis Samaras, as well as Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism in the Government of George A. Papandreou in 2009.
Angela Gerekou appointed head of the Greek Tourism Organization (EOT)
The announcement was made on Thursday by the Tourism Minister
The Minister for Greek Tourism, Harry Theoharis announced the appointment of Angela Gerekou as the head of the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) on Thursday.