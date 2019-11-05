Angelina Jolie has goes nude for Haper’s Bazaar magazine (photo)

Angelina Jolie has stripped totally nude for a daring shoot with Haper’s Bazaar magazine. For her cover spread, the Hollywood actress posed in nothing but a transparent sheet. And her candid interview with the glossy mag was just as revealing.

A usually private Angelina opened up about her ’emotional scars’ and even touched on her break-up from Brad Pitt. The 44-year-old actress described herself as a ‘restless’ and ‘wild at heart’ and said she would be living overseas with her six children if weren’t for Brad Pitt, who she says wants them to stay in Los Angeles. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,” she explained.

source mirror.co.uk