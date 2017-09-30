Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles dies at 54!

Charles Antetokounmpo, the father of NBA superstar Giannis and Panathinaikos forward Thanasis, died last night at his residence in Milwaukee. He was was 54.

Antetokounmpo passed away suddenly on Friday night after suffering a heart attack at his home.

He leaves behind wife Veronica and children Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas Alex and Francis.

The funeral will be held in the States and Thanasis has already departed from Athens, Greece, and Panathinaikos’s training camp to attend the service.

Giannis has reportedly been granted a leave from Bucks training camp.