APOEL sink Slavia in Champions League first leg

APOEL will fly out to the Czech Republic for the second leg next week with the two-goal cushion

Cypriot champions APOEL took a big step towards reaching the Champions League group stages for a fourth time after beating Slavia Prague 2-0 on Tuesday night in Nicosia.

Giorgos Donis’ side will fly out to the Czech Republic for the second leg next week with the two-goal cushion following goals from Igor de Camargo and Stathis Aloneftis inside the opening ten minutes of the first leg at Nicosia’s GSP Stadium.

APOEL, who reached the Europa League Last 16 last season, had gotten off to the perfect start when De Camargo pounced on a loose ball from Vincenzo Ebecilio’s corner to put the hosts ahead on two minutes.

Another lapse in the Slavia defence allowed Aloneftis to put his side two goals up in the tenth minute with an audacious lob over Slavia keeper Jan Lastuvka.

Source