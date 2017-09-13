Apple launches new iPhone 8 (videos)

Apple has launched two new smartphones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, at a major event in California, which also saw the release of the premium iPhone X handset.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are upgrades to Apple’s current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus range, updating some of the main features found on Apple’s current products.

Initially, most pundits thought the iPhone 8 would be Apple’s main new phone – however it instead released three smartphones as part of the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are similar in appearance to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The smaller version has a 4.7-inch screen, while the larger phone has a 5.5-inch screen and a dual camera lens on the back.

The processor is the A11 Bionic, “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone,” Apple says. Like the iPhone X, the two new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones will come with wireless charging capabilities.

This means the phone can be charged by simply placing it on a power pad. It is the first time the technology has come to the iPhone range.



These are the key features of the iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

Silver, space grey, new gold finish

Apple claims it’s the most durable glass ever in a smartphone

water and dust resistant

4.7″ display in the 8 and 5.5″ display in the Plus

Stereo speakers. 25% louder than the speakers in the 7

A11 bionic chip

12MP camera

4K 60fps video

Cameras calibrated for augmented reality

New Portrait Lighting feature: machine learning creates facial landmarks and enhances light effects on the face (8Plus)

Wireless charging

Pre order on September 15, available on September 22

iOS 11 available on September 19

64GB and 256GB

iPhone 8: £649 for 64GB, £849 for 256GB

iPhone 8 Plus: £749 for 64GB, £949 for 256GB

