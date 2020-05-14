Archaeological sites to open on May 18 (watch video)

It is the first phase of the gradual return to normalcy for cultural-related events and venues

The wonderful lyrics of a George Seferis poem accompany a new video released by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of the resumption, on Monday, May 18, of the operation of all the archeological sites in Greece which remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictive measures.

Outdoor archeological sites are the first category of cultural sites to return to normal operation, followed by summer cinemas on June 1, museums on June 15 and art events on July 15, several of which, as announced by the Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni will also be hosted at archeological sites.

In all cultural venues, however, strict health measures will be observed, such as keeping distances between visitors, using antiseptics and daily antimicrobial cleaning in order to protect visitors and staff.

