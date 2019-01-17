Are these Elven-lands or Greece? Incredible snow-covered scenery! (video)

The snowfall that covered Greece two weeks ago left behind some scenes of exquisite beauty.

A small stone bridge which once linked Epirus and Thessaly and the flora are covered in snow, while the rushing waterfalls complete the fantasy-like vista.

The incredible images were captured at the waterfalls of Paleokarya, in the prefecture of Trikala.

A white veil has settled over the historic stone bridge creating an incredible view, reminiscent of a scene straight out of Lothlorien in Lord of the Rings.

This is one of the most enjoyable and scenic routes in the prefecture.