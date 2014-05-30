Arianna Huffington "likes" her lesbian daughter

The man whom she loved more than anything in the world refused to marry her. Her subsequent husband turned out to be bisexual. Her daughter got involved with drugs from an early age and is currently living with her female lover. This is not the background of a person living in the borders of society, but the life of a powerful Greek American woman, the Queen of online news, Arianna (Stassinopoulou) Huffington.

Her story proves that powerful people are often haunted by their own personal demons. However, Arianna Huffington, has fought fiercely to defeat them, always keeping a smile on her face, the same one she shared with everyone as a little girl, growing up in the alleys of Plaka.

The latest ordeal of the media mogul had to do with her eldest daughter Christina, a beautiful but extremely sensitive girl, who has never been able to accept that her wonderful childhood was violently disrupted by her parents’ divorce. Arianna Huffington got married in 1985 to the American millionaire and Republican politician Michael Huffington and they had together two girls, Christina and Isabella. Christina wrote a shocking article about this marriage and how she experienced it that was published in the Huffington Post in 2012. She also shared her harrowing story with “Glamour” magazine, in an article entitled “Cocaine almost killed me.”

Arianna Huffington’s daughter Christina recently decided to reveal her sexual preferences, posting photos showing her kiss her girlfriend Sophie Watts

The divorce changed everything

Read below extracts of her confession: “From the outside, it probably looked like my childhood was perfect… My parents showered me with attention and love. So how did I come to find myself running barefoot through the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, one chilly March morning, my coke-addled heart racing so fast I had to be hospitalized? Everything changed the year I was eight and my little sister, Isabella, was six; my parents got divorced, and I was devastated. Then, the summer before I started eighth grade, my mom and dad decided to run for governor of California—against each other. I hated the idea. Their divorce was painful enough in private; seeing it hashed out in public would be even worse. Eventually they gave up , but the experience for us was already dramatic. They both ultimately dropped out of the race, but the experience was so upsetting that I decided to get as far away from Los Angeles as possible. So in 2004 I enrolled at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire.”

Arianna Huffington with her daughter Christina

In New Hampshire, Christina developed an eating disorder. In the beginning she was bulimic. Then he stopped eating and started drinking. She wouldn’t eat all day; then she’d go out and drink, come home, binge eat, and throw up. Her parents suspected her issues with food and checked her in to an eating disorder treatment center, where she was diagnosed with bulimia. She started seeing a therapist, and her mom decided to keep her in L.A. for the rest of high school.

“Once I was back home, my eating disorder became manageable. But I still had anxieties—about my body, school, and the irrational idea, which had always haunted me, that my parents would somehow get hurt or die. Then one night when I was 16, a friend came over with cocaine. It was around midnight, and my mom was asleep… As I leaned over the drugs, I hesitated for a moment. And then I inhaled hard.”

Just like that, cocaine became a regular thing for Christina: “My mother trusted me, so I hid my friends’ stash in my closet. But because I had access to it, I started doing coke by myself. I’d get high in the school bathroom or at home before writing a paper. The only thing that scared me was the chance that my mom would discover what was going on. And sure enough, a few months later our housekeeper found the drugs, and my mom freaked out: Every few weeks, she’d randomly drive me to the doctor for drug tests.”

Cristina with Sophie at Christina’s birthday party

For some years Cristina stayed clean and focused on her school work. Success must be in her genes, because she was finally accepted at Yale. There, however, after three years of sobriety, she fell off the wagon again. She snorted seven times a day until she found herself on the brink of death, due to heart problems. In ER where she was hospitalized she realized that she had to chose between death and sobriety. Being a fighter like her mom, she chose the latter. Since then Christina is leading a normal life, away from the demons of her past. Recently she also decided to reveal her sexual preferences to the public, posting photographs on the Internet with her girlfriend, film producer Sophie Watts. Arianna does not seem to have any problem with that, as she was photographed herself posing proudly next to her daughter’s girlfriend.

The famous journalist with her daughter’s girlfriend

The Greek American media mogul is familiar with homosexuality. A year after her divorce with Michael Huffington, he admitted publicly that he is bisexual. For her, however, this public announcement came as no surprise. Her husband had confessed to her that he likes to sleep with men, even before they got married…

Besides, the true love of her Arianna’s life was a man 20 years older than her, famous Times journalist Bernard Levine. The two had a stormy affair for a decade, but his refusal to marry her brought the relationship to an end. Arianna Huffington then decided to leave Europe for New York, where he would become the Queen of Online Media.

Michael and Arianna Huffington with their daughter Christina