Arnold Schwarzenegger condemns Nazi ideology in video (video)

Once-and-future action hero and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) may not be the best person to convince President Trump about the merits of unequivocally condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists, given their history and especially when he uses a Trump bobble-head, but he gave it a try anyway on Thursday night. “The only way to beat the loud and angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder and more reasonable voices,” he said in a video for ATTN, and that includes Trump, who, “as president of this great country,” has “a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal that you won’t stand for hate and racism.” In case Trump was unsure what such a statement would sound like, Schwarzenegger offered him a Republican-specific template.

source: theweek.com