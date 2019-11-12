Arrow Racers team to represent Greece in “F1 in Schools” competition finals

The team “Arrow Racers” is one of the three that will represent Greece in the world championship of the “F1 in Schools”, scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 22nd – 27th, the same week as the Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held.

Arrow Races needed 8 months to get ready for the national final, where it won 3rd place and 4 very important prizes. Arrow Racers is comprised of 9 students from the “Educational Renaissance” school and 5 students from the “1st Panorama GEL”, who are currently preparing feverishly to achieve the best possible results in the upcoming finals.

F1 in Schools World Championship is the world’s largest technology competition for students from 9 to 19, its main objective being to help change the perceptions of science, technology, engineering and maths by creating a fun and exciting learning environment for young people to develop an informed view about careers in engineering, Formula 1, science, marketing and technology.

F1 in Schools Ltd is a social enterprise working with committed industry partners to provide an exciting yet challenging educational experience through the magnetic appeal of Formula 1. F1 in Schools is the only truly global educational programme that raises awareness of STEM and Formula 1 among students and school children in every region, in every country, on every continent.

F1 in Schools is the only global multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged 9 to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test, and then race miniature compressed air powered cars made from F1 model block.

