At least two people killed in synagogue shooting in Germany (video) (Upd.)

Today is Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism

UPDATE:



Two people have died in a shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they were looking for suspects who fled the scene.

Police, who are urging locals to stay inside, said two people were dead and that one person has been arrested.

A spokesperson added several shots were fired before the suspects fled in a car.

German newspaper The Bild is reporting that a hand grenade was thrown and that the attack happened in front of a synagogue.

The nearby train station has closed.

