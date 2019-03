Athens hands harsh complaint to Turkish Ambassador over harassment of helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by Turkish fighter jets

The Greek Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Athens, Burak Özügergin and presented him with a “harsh complaint” regarding the harassment of the military helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, on 25th March by Turkish fighter jets.

According to sources from the Greek Foreign Ministry, the government called for an explanation suing particularly “severe language”.