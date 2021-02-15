The situation will be assessed again tomorrow at 11 am

Following a decision by Civil Protection the Athens – Lamia highway closes at 19:00′ for 24 hours.

The highway will remain closed for the Tuesday until otherwise decided.

The Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis, had an extraordinary joint meeting with the Civil Protection officials about the bad weather “Medea“.

The National Road will open today at 13:00 and for six hours, until 19:00, when the decision of the Civil Protection for a 24-hour traffic stop will come to effect, in order to serve the market and the needs of the industry.

Yesterday the heavy snowfall created problems in the traffic of vehicles in many areas.

