Athens preparing long-term growth plan, Greek Finance Minister tells FT

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Athens was preparing a long-term development strategy, speaking to British newspaper Financial Times.

Mr Tsakalotos said the plans would include actions to speed up the execution of justice, strengthen the efficiency of public administration and improve the business environment. “This is our own growth plan and its ownership is important to us”, he said.

“We do not want to surprise anyone, whether they are financial markets or institutions.”

The Finance Minister added that visits of the post-bailout programme EU inspection teams would most likely be more frequent than the half-yearly reviews that are common to countries that have come out of bailout programmes. “It may be three or four visits instead of two,” he said.