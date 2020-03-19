Athens Stock Exchange opening: Big rise

All individual sector indices were moving upwards with the biggest gains were in Travel and in Banks

Equity prices were strongly rising on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday. The basic share price index was up 6.07 percent, standing at 516.91 points at 10.55 and turnover was at 5.95 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was up 5.94 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 3.74 percent.

Read Also:

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program

All individual sector indices were moving upwards with the biggest gains were in Travel (+10.13 percent) and in Banks (+8.45 percent).

Of the stocks traded, 61 was up, 5 were down and 7 were unchanged.

Source: a.p.e.