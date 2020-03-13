Athens Stock Exchange opening: Recovery

All individual sector indices were moving upwards with higher profits in Banks (+3.72 percent) and in Construction (+5.02 percent)

Equity prices were recovering on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) on Friday. The basic share price index was up 1.34 percent, standing at 545.74 points at 11.00 and turnover was at 9.85 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was up 0.91 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 2.71 percent.

All individual sector indices were moving upwards with higher profits in Banks (+3.72 percent) and in Construction (+5.02 percent).

Of the stocks traded, 50 were up, 11 were down and 17 were unchanged.

Also Read:

Global markets in panic amid coronavirus outbreak – Athens Stock market drops by over 10%

Source: amna