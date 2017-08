Panathinaikos squandered a 2-goal advantage over their highly regarded Spanish rivals Athletic Bilbao and lost 3-2 at home in their first leg Europa League match in Athens. The greens scored one in each half (Lod 29’) and Cabezas (55’), but their opponents responded with three quick goals in the space of only 6 minutes to take a strong lead in the second leg in Spain. The goals for the Spanish team were scored by Artitz Aduriz (68’ and 74’ p) and De Marcos (71’).