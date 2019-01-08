Attica covered in snow, as “Tilemachos” weather front hits

The cold weather front “Tilemachos” has covered the country and peaked at dawn on Tuesday, with snow falling even in the centre of Athens. Athenians in most areas in the region of Attica woke up to streets covered in a white veil white, with traffic police, and the municipalities taking measures to protect the citizens.

Snow was especially heavy in the northern suburbs and northeastern Attica where most of the roads were covered.

Shortly before 6 am the traffic announced that due to snowfall the traffic was interrupted in a number of regions across Attica:

Snow clearing vehicles have been dispatched to the points with the most problems in an effort to restore traffic by using salt and water.

The low pressure barometric called “Tilemachos” will be short, however, the phenomena are very intense compared to “Sophia”.

Residents on the outskirts of the mountains of Parnitha, Penteli and Hymettus are mostly affected by the snow.