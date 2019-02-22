Australian TV series “My Greek Odyssey” continues with season 2

My Greek Odyssey is a 13-part Television series that takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece. But don’t go thinking it’s just another travel show – This is far from the ordinary!

My Greek Odyssey is centred around the charismatic and larger-than-life character of Peter Maneas. His story is a rags to riches tale, having been born to Greek migrants that settled in Australia over 50 years ago with nothing but their suitcases. From these humble beginnings, Peter has built himself a highly successful business and is now the proud owner of a superyacht called “Mia Zoi” (One Life). Peter’s philosophy is ‘We only live once, so get the most out of your life, no matter what!’ His passion for adventure and excitement is matched by the desire he has to share his experiences with others, from family and friends to the viewing audience.

Series Two

Continuing Peter’s Goal of stepping foot on all 227 inhabited Greek islands, Series Two of My Greek Odyssey takes us into the Aegean, from the centre of the Eastern Orthodox faith in Mt Athos, to the islands of Thassos in the north, through the heart of the Aegean and along the eastern edge of the Greek islands. The journey takes us close to the coast of Turkey and shows viewers a diverse mix of destinations, some frequently explored, others that few ever take the time to visit.

