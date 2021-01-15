Austria deems Greece a Covid-19 safe country

Greece is among the ten countries Austria has excluded from its Covid-19 pandemic ban. In a travel warning issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry, Greece is considered safe from the pandemic.

According to the statement, “due to the spread of the coronavirus, travel warnings apply to almost all countries of the world, excluding Australia, Vatican, Greece, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Singapore, and Finland. However, the urgent recommendation to avoid all unnecessary travel is still maintained, even in these countries,” the statement read.

From today, 15 January 2021, the electronic registration of those entering Austria via the relevant form for Covid-19 becomes mandatory for everyone (even Austrians).

For persons in areas subject to a travel warning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, – and therefore excluding travelers from Greece – the obligation to enter directly into the country when entering Austria is still in force. Quarantine house for ten days. Early termination of quarantine is possible, with a negative PCR test or antigen test, no earlier than the fifth day after entering the country.