Azerbaijan invades Armenia – Both sides release footage of the battles (videos)

The latest armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region broke out on the early hours of Sunday, 27 September.
For his part, European Council President Charles Michel today called for an end to hostilities and an “immediate return to negotiations”. “Information about Nagorno-Karabakh is a source of serious concern,” Charles Michel wrote in a Twitter message. “Military action must be stopped as a matter of urgency to prevent any escalation of violence. An immediate return to negotiations, without prerequisites, is the only possible way. “
At the same time, France called on Yerevan and Baku to cease hostilities and resume dialogue immediately. “France is very concerned about the confrontation,” said French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne Bon de Mulle in a statement.
In addition, the Turkish Defense Minister said today that Ankara would support Azerbaijan “by all means” and called on Armenia to “abandon its hostility” in the wake of the violent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“We will support our brothers in Azerbaijan with all our means in their fight to protect their territorial integrity,” Hulusi Akar said in a press release. “The biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the Caucasus is Armenia’s hostile stance and it must immediately abandon this hostility that will set the region on fire,” Akar added.
The armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan should hold their fire and come to the negotiating table amid the latest flare-up in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, said on Sunday.
“It is necessary to move everything to the negotiating table. All firing must be stopped,” Dzhabarov stated.
“No conflict should be resolved on the battlefield,” Dzhabarov remarked.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of Azerbaijani armoured units being hammered by heavy-weapons fire, as clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The brief footage, posted on YouTube and titled “The annihalation (sic) of Azerbaijani tanks and manpower” shows at least two main battle tanks being hit, though plumes of smoke mask the extent of the damage inflicted.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has also broadcast footage showing the destruction of Armenian military hardware in the same region.
The YouTube video in question, apparently filmed from a drone, shows “the moment of destruction of enemy’s military equipment”, according to the caption.
Sources: amna, Sputnik