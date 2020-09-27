Azerbaijan invades Armenia – Both sides release footage of the battles (videos)

The armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan should hold their fire and come to the negotiating table amid the latest flare-up in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, said on Sunday.

“It is necessary to move everything to the negotiating table. All firing must be stopped,” Dzhabarov stated.

“No conflict should be resolved on the battlefield,” Dzhabarov remarked.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of Azerbaijani armoured units being hammered by heavy-weapons fire, as clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The brief footage, posted on YouTube and titled “The annihalation (sic) of Azerbaijani tanks and manpower” shows at least two main battle tanks being hit, though plumes of smoke mask the extent of the damage inflicted.