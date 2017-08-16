Barack Obama’s anti-racist tweet most liked ever

Barack Obama’s tweet condemning racism in the wake of the violent far-right rally in Charlottesville during which one woman died has become the most liked tweet in history.

The poignant tweet, in which the former US President quoted Nelson Mandela, has been liked more than 2.9 million times on Twitter.

He posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself after his daughter Sasha’s fourth-grade graduation.

It read: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion.”

He continued in separate tweets: “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite. – Nelson Mandela.”

Heather Heyer, 32 was killed when a car was driven into counter protesters as anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with the white supremacists at the rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Dozens of people were also injured as the car mowed into crowds.

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists were among those who gathered at the rally in Virginia to protest a decision to remove a statue of a Confederate general.

US President Donald Trump has come under fierce criticism for his response to the violence, after he told reporters in New York left-wing activists were also to blame for “charging” at the alt-right.

