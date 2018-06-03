Basket League 1st Final: Panathinaikos – Olympiakos 65-75 (Final) (Upd.)

Off to the second final now!

Olympiakos won in the first final of this year’s Basket League season finals.

Olympiakos was more determined and now will wait Panathinaikos for the second final having the advantage they will try to keep.

But something tells us Panathinaikos is not willing to give up…

The first final of Basket League between Panathinaikos & Olympiakos takes place as the two teams will cross swords for the title for the 13th time in a row!

Almost everybody in the beginning of the season were almost sure that these two teams will meet again this year, and here they are.