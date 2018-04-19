Bear cub found wandering alone on motorway (VIDEO)

The organization named the cub “Luigi” after the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon because he likes to play with & hold a ball

Another orphan bear cub found wandering alone without its mother has been taken in and cared for by the wildlife protection organization Arcturos.

The shelter keepers at the organization named the cub “Luigi” after the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus because the bear likes to play with and hold a ball. The months-old cub was found by a citizen wandering on a dangerous motorway in the regional road network of Florina, where there have been a large number of fatal traffic accidents involving bears.

The citizen alerted Arcturos, which immediately launched a search to locate the cub’s mother but the efforts to find her were in vain.

The undernourished cub was then transferred to Arcturos’ premises, where it will be included in the organization’s rehabilitation programme for orphan bears. The cub will be hosted for approximately a year in an area that is separate from the other bears at the shelter, where he will learn the secrets of survival in the wild from his keepers. If all goes well, the bear will then be released back into its natural environment.

Source: thegreekobserver