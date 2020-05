Beauty Errica Prezerakou shows off her perfect figure in tiny bikini

The former women’s pole vault champ has a perfect body

Former Greek women’s pole-vault champion Errica Prezerakou shared a photos with her Instagram wearing a tiny bikini. The beautiful former athlete keeps her Instagram fans up to date about her activities and projects.

On Tuesday morning, the well-known athlete posted a photo on her personal account she took on the beach, just before taking a dip in the water.

Wearing a tiny bikini, she posed on a rock, flaunting her statuesque-like body. At 45, Erica has a figure that many younger women would envy.

“Did I tell you today how much I love you? Good morning my sunny friends… ” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the picture.