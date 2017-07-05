Bella Hadid flashes cleavage (photos)

Jul, 05 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

On Paris catwalk

It’s only day two of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, but Bella Hadid has already managed to take the French capital by storm.
On Tuesday, the model-of-the moment had all eyes on her as she took to the runway for the Alexandre Vauthier couture fall/winter show.
The 20-year-old showed exactly why she’s so in demand as she sashayed down the runway in a sheer black top, black wide leg trousers and a fierce hat complete with a veil and huge, glistening brooch.
Flashing her bare cleavage, Bella kept her hands firmly in her pockets as she walked past star guests lining the front row.

source: mirror.co.uk

 

