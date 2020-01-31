Bermuda Triangle shipwreck found 95 years after it vanished, explorer says

The SS Cotopaxi was thought to have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1925

An underwater explorer believes he’s found the wreck of a ship that vanished nearly a century ago. The SS Cotopaxi was thought to have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1925, but in a new TV show for the Science Channel, Michael Barnette concluded it sank off the north Florida coast.

The steam-powered bulk carrier left from Charleston, South Carolina, for Havana on November 29, 1925, with 32 passengers on board, according to the Science Channel. The ship never made it to Cuba, and none of the bodies of anyone on board were recovered.

Barnette enlisted a British historian, Guy Walters, to look for new information about the lost ship. He found records from the Cotopaxi’s insurance broker saying that the ship sent distress signals on December 1, 1925.

