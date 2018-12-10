Bible scholars claim they have revealed the route of the Ark of the Covenant

Bible scholars who claimed to have uncovered the final resting place of the legendary Ark of the Covenant have revealed its route from Israel to Africa.

Bible Archaeology, Search & Exploration Institute (BASE) claim there is strong evidence that the Old Testament Ark’s resting place is in Ethiopia.

BASE claim this is the path the Ark would have taken if it really is hidden at the Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion in Axum.

BASE’s tale of the Ark of the Covenants’s suspected route begins in around 687BC when King Manasseh took the throne of Judah.

It states that priests of the Temple Mount would have taken the Ark from the temple in response to violence and persecution in Jerusalem.

The scholars cite Bible verses which seem to imply the Ark was removed the temple by the time of King Josiah.

“Our belief is that a pure Levitical priesthood would not have tolerated the degrading and polluting of the Temple containing the Ark of the Covenant,” BASE said.

source: express.co.uk