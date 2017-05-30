Bild: Greece will waive next tranche if it does not receive debt relief

German newspaper “Bild” claims Greece intends to waive the next bailout installment in the event the country does not achieve a debt relief from its creditors. The report in Bild goes on to explain that this is the reason the Greek government has put money aside by not paying its domestic debts to companies in order to cover its external debts maturing in summer without receiving a loan. The article claims that the Greek authorities have repeatedly stressed they would only cover their arrears if a solution to the debt problem is reached. Meanwhile, the Greek government spokesperson, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos responded to the article saying the government was uninterested in German news pieces that were printed with a political agenda.